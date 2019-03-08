Woman sustains 'potentially life-threatening injuries' in A38 crash

Bristol Road, A38.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after colliding with a wall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say her next of kin have been informed.

The crash took place in Bristol Road in West Huntspill yesterday (Wednesday) at noon, and the road was closed for almost four hours.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "The elderly female driver has gone to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and her next of kin are being contacted.

"Anyone who saw the collision or who has any other information which could help the police investigation can get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by call 101, quoting reference number 5219209764."

The road was reopened at 3.30pm last night and delays were reported in Highbridge after the incident.

A diversion was also put in place on junction 22 and 23 of the M5.