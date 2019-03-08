Advanced search

Woman sustains 'potentially life-threatening injuries' in A38 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:51 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 12 September 2019

Bristol Road, A38.Picture: Google Street View

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after colliding with a wall.

Police say her next of kin have been informed.

The crash took place in Bristol Road in West Huntspill yesterday (Wednesday) at noon, and the road was closed for almost four hours.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "The elderly female driver has gone to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and her next of kin are being contacted.

"Anyone who saw the collision or who has any other information which could help the police investigation can get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by call 101, quoting reference number 5219209764."

The road was reopened at 3.30pm last night and delays were reported in Highbridge after the incident.

A diversion was also put in place on junction 22 and 23 of the M5.

