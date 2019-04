Woman injured in beach fall

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team made the woman comfortable while she waited for an ambulance. Archant

Coastguard teams were called to help a woman who had a nasty fall at the beach in Burnham-on-Sea yesterday (Monday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman had fallen and injured her knee just after 2.15pm yesterday.

Burnham and Weston-super-Mare coastguard teams helped to make the woman comfortable as she was unable to walk.

They waited with her until the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust arrived to tend to her injuries.