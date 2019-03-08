Woman injured after fall in town centre
PUBLISHED: 14:01 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 18 September 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
A woman has been injured after a suspected fall in Weston-super-Mare town centre today (Wednesday).
Police were called to the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in Salisbury Terrace, after reports of a woman found injured in the street nearby.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: "Police were called just before 1pm by the ambulance service reporting a woman had been found injured in the street near the Sovereign Centre.
"She was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries consistent with a fall.
"Officers remain at the scene making enquiries to establish how she came by her injuries."
Police are stationed at the rear of the shopping centre and the road has been closed while officers investigate.