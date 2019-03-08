Woman injured after fall in town centre

Police outside the Sovereign centre Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Lily Newton-Browne

A woman has been injured after a suspected fall in Weston-super-Mare town centre today (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in Salisbury Terrace, after reports of a woman found injured in the street nearby.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: "Police were called just before 1pm by the ambulance service reporting a woman had been found injured in the street near the Sovereign Centre.

"She was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries consistent with a fall.

"Officers remain at the scene making enquiries to establish how she came by her injuries."

Police are stationed at the rear of the shopping centre and the road has been closed while officers investigate.