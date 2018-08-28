Woman jailed for common assault on aircraft

Sheila Thompson was jailed for 12 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

A woman was jailed yesterday (Thursday) for being drunk and disruptive on a Bristol Airport flight.

Sheila Thompson was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting to common assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

This related to incidents on a flight from Bristol to Alicante on September 30.

Shortly after take-off Thompson, aged 53, began behaving in a disruptive manner.

Her actions caused the plane to return to the airport shortly after take-off.

When it landed, Thompson, of Hele Road in Torquay, was arrested and subsequently charged.

Police airport commander inspector Barney Gardom said: “We will not tolerate this sort of abusive behaviour and work with the airport to take robust action against disruptive passengers.

“We will, where possible, take action to put the offenders before the courts.”