Woman raises more than £1,000 after baking treats for family and neighbours

A woman from Locking has raised more than £1,200 for charity through her version of a coffee morning.

Annie Brooks hosted the event at her home to raise money for Macmillian cancer support.

The 52-year-old baked 26 cakes and five types of sausage rolls with other treats on the side for friends and family.

She said friends from as far as Peterborough and Oxford came to support her.

She said: "It took me four days to make all the cakes but the sausage rolls were definitely a favourite this year.

"I used to do the race for life for cancer research but it got too much so I started baking instead.

"I've been doing this for six years now, each year we raise a little more than the previous year.

"The turn out was great and everyone had such a good time."

