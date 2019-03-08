Advanced search

Woman's 'life saved' after being pulled from Weston sea

PUBLISHED: 17:37 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 16 April 2019

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the sea this afternoon (Tuesday).

Multiple emergency service units were called to Weston-super-Mare seafront at 3.45pm after reports of someone in the water.

HM Coastguard paged Weston RNLI, coastguard, police and ambulance service to the scene where the woman was pulled from the water by the RNLI and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We also dispatched the rescue helicopter from Saint Athan in Wales after receiving the call at 3.45pm.”

South Western Ambulance Service said: “We sent a team of responders to attend the incident. A female patient has been taken by ambulance to hospital.”

An RNLI spokesman said: “The crew's pagers sounded at 3:49pm today to reports of a person in the water near the Grand Pier.

“The D class lifeboat was quickly launched by the volunteer crew and the situation resolved with a life saved.”

