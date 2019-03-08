Survivor slams lack of support for rape and sexual abuse victims

There is a huge demand for support services leading to long waiting lists. Archant

A woman who was sexually abused as a child has hit out at a lack of support and huge waiting lists for counselling in Weston.

Carie Towler has agreed to waive her right to life-long anonymity to raise awareness of the lack of help available for survivors of sexual abuse.

Carie, aged 49, suffers from mental health problems including anxiety and depression and is unable to work as a result of the abuse.

She is in desperate need of counselling, but there is currently a year-long waiting list for the Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS).

She said: "I'm trying to seek help, but it feels like I'm banging my head against a brick wall.

"I feel like there's nothing in place for people like me.

"My husband scraped money together to get some short-term private counselling, but I've got 20 years of trauma to work through and I can't get the help I feel I deserve.

"Once you're in crisis you can't wait 12 months.

"I only got through it because I have an amazing husband and daughter who love and accept me for everything I've been through.

"That's how I have survived."

SARSAS has eight counselling spaces in Weston, but the waiting time for support is one year.

The support service runs a helpline and support groups in Bristol, but Carie suffers from anxiety when travelling so is unable to attend.

She said: "There should be a dedicated centre or support for women in our area.

"They shouldn't be forced to travel far out of the area to access it.

"I feel I need to come forward to reach out because I'm sure there are other women in the same boat as me.

"Maybe we can come together to help each other? I want to give hope to other people."

Lisa Benjamin, from SARSAS, said the demand for services increases each year, while funding does not.

Lisa added: "All specialist sexual violence services are experiencing a huge demand for support that far outstrips what services are funded to provide.

"We signpost onto our helpline and e-support that people can access while they wait for counselling."

A North Somerset Council spokesman said support or survivors of sexual abuse is 'complicated' with services funded by a combination of Ministry of Justice, the Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner (PCC) and the NHS.

More details about the support available can be found at www.survivorpathway.org.uk/north-somerset

Carie is keen to set up a support group for survivors in Weston. She can be contacted by emailing runfit72@hotmail.com