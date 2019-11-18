Advanced search

Woman suffers life-threatening head injuries after M5 collision

PUBLISHED: 07:50 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 18 November 2019

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Police are appealing for witnesses to a motorway collision which left a woman with life-threatening head injuries.

The M5 was closed from junction 22 (Burnham) to junction 23 (Bridgwater) southbound after a car collided with a lorry at 6am on Saturday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the car had become stuck under the rear of the lorry with a female casualty inside.

Crews cut her out of the car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The female car driver suffered life-threatening head injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The motorway was shut for six hours while police dealt with the incident.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 5219265362

North Somerset Courthouse.

