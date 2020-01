Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis Becky Davis

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car in Weston this morning (Wednesday).

The incident took place in Clifton Road, off Weston Seafront, at around 11.45am.

She has since been taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We were called at 11.45am about a collision reportedly involving a pedestrian and a car on Clifton Road, in Weston.

"We sent various resources to attend the incident including a land ambulance crew and an air ambulance crew.

"Our crews treated a female patient at the scene and took her to hospital for further care.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We were called to Beach Road in Weston at 11.48am today following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has suffered serious injuries and is due to be taken to Southmead Hospital.

"An investigation into this collision is under way."