Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 July 2020

Archant

A woman has sustained serious injuries after falling from a roof in Weston yesterday (Monday).

Police have confirmed she is in a stable condition in hospital.

Walliscote Road was closed yesterday afternoon and a cordon was in place while police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance team were at the scene at around 4.30pm.

Police state the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

