Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston
PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 July 2020
Archant
A woman has sustained serious injuries after falling from a roof in Weston yesterday (Monday).
Police have confirmed she is in a stable condition in hospital.
MORE: Woman falls from roof in Weston
Walliscote Road was closed yesterday afternoon and a cordon was in place while police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance team were at the scene at around 4.30pm.
Police state the incident is not believed to be suspicious.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.