Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Somerset woman wins diary supreme championship at Royal Bath and West Show

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 June 2019

Victoria Dimond with her award-winning cow, Kedar Princess Cleopatra.Picture: AGRI-hub

Victoria Dimond with her award-winning cow, Kedar Princess Cleopatra.Picture: AGRI-hub

AGRI-hub

A woman who finds competing at regional competitions 'therapeutic' for her mental health has won the Royal Bath and West's diary supreme championship.

Victoria Dimond, who lives near Mark, claimed the accolade with her brown Swiss cow at her first show back after a career break.

The animal, Kedar Princess Cleopatra, has had three calves and was bred by Jonny Lochead.

Victoria said: "I really struggled with depression and my mental health, so I took four years off. But showing helps, and I can go out and talk to my cows.

"We have just under 100 animals, 35 pure brown Swiss cows, 48 Jersey and the rest are British Friesian.

"Cleopatra won breed champion at The North Somerset Show this year and we'll be off to mid-Devon and some regional shows next."

The annual Bath and West event features food, live music and entertainment and runs in the last week of May.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Hornets Chargers celebrate super season

Hornets Chargers under-12s

LAST CHANCE: Final days to comment on plans to change health system in Weston

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Offest Outdoor Family Festival raises more than £18k for Weston charity

A family fun day in aid of Westons YMCA homelessness project at Mendip Outdoor Pursuits. Picture: Jeremy Long

Police put Bomb dogs put through their paces at Bristol Airport

A Police expolosive detection dog and its handler. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Review: Fame − lighting up the sky like a flame

Jorgie Porter and Jamal Crawford rehearse for a dance competition.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists