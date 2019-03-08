Somerset woman wins diary supreme championship at Royal Bath and West Show

Victoria Dimond with her award-winning cow, Kedar Princess Cleopatra.Picture: AGRI-hub AGRI-hub

A woman who finds competing at regional competitions 'therapeutic' for her mental health has won the Royal Bath and West's diary supreme championship.

Victoria Dimond, who lives near Mark, claimed the accolade with her brown Swiss cow at her first show back after a career break.

The animal, Kedar Princess Cleopatra, has had three calves and was bred by Jonny Lochead.

Victoria said: "I really struggled with depression and my mental health, so I took four years off. But showing helps, and I can go out and talk to my cows.

"We have just under 100 animals, 35 pure brown Swiss cows, 48 Jersey and the rest are British Friesian.

"Cleopatra won breed champion at The North Somerset Show this year and we'll be off to mid-Devon and some regional shows next."

The annual Bath and West event features food, live music and entertainment and runs in the last week of May.