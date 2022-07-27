News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Work begins to repair historic Victorian shelters on Weston seafront

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:52 PM July 27, 2022
One of the shelters now being restored along Weston's seafront. Inset, a shelter yet to be renovated. 

One of the shelters now being restored along Weston's seafront. Inset, a shelter yet to be renovated. - Credit: Archant

Renovation works to restore some of Weston's glorious Victorian heritage along the seafront has now started. 

North Somerset Council has today (July 27) set about a long-awaited restoration to three out of the four remaining 19th century shelters which line the town's promenade.

The facelift was expected to be completed earlier this year but refurbishment works were delayed due to the Covid pandemic, the council says.

Work started on three of the Victorian shelters on Weston seafront.

Work started on three of the Victorian shelters on Weston seafront. - Credit: Archant

The shelters have been neglected for some time, and in the last few years have suddenly fallen into disrepair.

A specialist contractor will now begin repairing woodwork and windows on the Grade II listed structures, restoring the roofs and repainting.

It will take up to 10 weeks to complete and they are expected to be brought back to their former glory by around October, near to the date of See Monster's closure.

One of Weston's Victorian shelters yet to be restored. 

One of Weston's Victorian shelters yet to be restored. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "We’ve worked hard to secure the necessary funding from a variety of sources to renovate the seafront shelters.

"I want to thank the Weston Trust, Weston Civic Society, Grand Pier, Howards Motors and Puxton Park. They’ve supported the council to fund the works to give these much-loved shelters a new lease of life.

"Once completed, it will lift the overall look of Weston’s seafront and offer a wonderful place for people to sit and stop for a while, watch the world go by and admire the stunning view."

Other modern seafront shelters situated further along the promenade also received some weather damage repairs last month.

Work started on three of the Victorian shelters on Weston seafront.

Work started on three of the Victorian shelters on Weston seafront. - Credit: Archant

Heritage and regeneration champion for the council, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, said: "Shelters are a traditional British seaside feature and many of the finest surviving examples which haven’t been unsympathetically altered are now listed as buildings of architectural merit.

"These three date from the late 1800s when the current promenade and beach lawns were created.

"They were designed to protect visitors from the elements but in a way which was not oppressive. Their lightness of design contrasts pleasingly with the later shelters of inter-war design.

"Their restoration forms another important link in the council’s placemaking strategy."

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News

