Work friends sign up to beach walk for 'incredible' hospice

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 August 2019

The Key Solutions team who will join the Moonlight Beach Walk to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

The Key Solutions team who will join the Moonlight Beach Walk to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

A team of work friends will tackle their latest charity challenge in aid of Weston Hospicecare when they take part in the Moonlight Beach Walk next month.

The seven-strong group from Key Solutions Mortgages in West Wick will join hundreds of other women in taking on 5km and 10km routes along Weston beach in aid of the hospice on September 14.

The ladies-only trek is one of the hospice's most popular annual events, and has been revamped this year to offer a longer route option, an earlier start time - and lots of extra fun along the way.

More: New look for Midnight Beach Walk.



Cristie Mulholland, Coral Hill, Ellis Clapp, Georgia Sketchley, Lucy Powell, Lauren West and Abi Crocker from Key Solutions Mortgages say they are looking forward to being part of what they hope will be a special night.

Georgia said: "The gang (that's what we call ourselves) are always looking for new ways to give back as we want to be a force for good.

"We haven't taken part in this event before, so we're all really looking forward to spending the evening together and supporting each other and all the other participants during the walk."

Although they have not previously signed up to any Weston Hospicecare events, the team have organised their own after a colleague was touched by the work of the hospice.

Georgia added: "One of our colleagues witnessed first-hand how incredible the team are at the hospice when her father was taken ill. She saw all the amazing work they do and they supported her during what was a very tough time."

The friends organised a Key Solutions Somerset 3 Peaks Challenges where 16 colleagues climbed the three tallest peaks in Somerset - Brean Down, Crooks Peak and Brent Knoll, and raised £1,300 for the hospice.

They are looking forward to raising even more for the cause during the Moonlight Beach Walk.

Georgia said: "We are so excited to take part in this event, it's such a great way to get all our friends and family together and do something fun for a good cause."

Entry to the Moonlight Beach Walk costs £15, and includes participation in the walk, a personalisable souvenir T-shirt, a glass of prosecco, and entry to the after-party at the Grand Pier.

You can sign up at www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/moonlight

