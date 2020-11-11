Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford

Ongoing plans to carry out a £310,000 improvement scheme to the A368 in Banwell and Sandford include carriageway resurfacing, gully emptying, minor drainage works and vegetation removal.

The scheme is due to be finished by November 20, and will be completed using a road closure at night between 8pm and 6am.

No work will take place on November 14 and 15.

Executive member with responsibility for highways and transport, Cllr James Tonkin, asked people to be patient during the works.

He said: “We appreciate that the road closure will cause some inconvenience to road users, but this is an extremely busy route that is in need of routine maintenance.

“We would urge people to be patient as the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

A signed diversion route will be in place and the work will be carried out in line with social distancing rules.