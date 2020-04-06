Advanced search

Three million workers affected by national living wage increase

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 April 2020

A leading charity has estimated that one in five UK employees earn below the ‘real living wage’.

The Government raised the National Living Wage to £8.72 an hour from 1 April.

The Living Wage Foundation says the rates for the living wage are £10.75 an hour for those living within London and £9.30 an hour for those outside the capital.

The scheme is separate to the statutory National Living Wage, the legally binding hourly rate for workers aged 25 and over.

The change will affect hundreds of thousands of key workers dubbed critical to the fight against the coronavirus crisis by the Government, such as hospital cleaners and porters, teaching assistants and carers.

The GMB union said the coronavirus crisis had shone a light on the ‘rock-bottom pay’ of people ‘expected to risk their health to protect us’.

It says more than 3 million workers could be affected and called for key workers’ wages to be raised.

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston's empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Care worker creates 'jolly good' homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston's empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Care worker creates 'jolly good' homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus: Last chance to bid for Buttler's World Cup winning shirt

England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill to win the ICC World Cup final at Lord's

Three million workers affected by national living wage increase

The Government raised the National Living Wage to £8.72 an hour from 1 April.

There with you: A Stable 'school' lunch for families in need

The lunches ready to be delivered.

There with you: Half-price Wills with no home visit

Nicola provides a friendly, personal service, tailored to her client's needs.
