Works to improve biodiversity of Cadbury Hill to begin this month

North Somerset Council will begin conservation works on Cadbury Hill at the end of this month.

The works on nature reserve land owned by the council, is needed to improve the biodiversity of the special site located between Yatton and Congresbury.

Conservation management is expected to start January 31 and will take around three days to complete. The council is urging the public to avoid the area between the hours of 8.30am and 5pm each day when the clearance is taking place.

Heavy machinery will be used to cut back overgrown brambles to control their future growth in the glade.

The second stages of work is expected to start in the late summer, when the council will strip back the bracken in a bid to limit its ability to regrow. This will involve rolling and bruising the foliage, allowing sunlight to penetrate the ground.

It is hoped this work may help native orchids and other wildflowers return to the area.

The work will help to reinstate areas of woodland glades by clearing defined areas of bramble and cutting some areas of grass to allow the growth of different grass species.

Ramblers, dogwalkers and horse riders are being urged to avoid the area pictured in shading on the map. Dog walkers are also asked to keep their pets on a lead due to the heavy machinery operating there.

Henley Lane car park will also be out of use during the scheduled works.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "I am pleased to see this important work taking place to manage what is a beautiful local nature reserve enjoyed by many.

"I am also particularly pleased to see that this has been timed to take place before the start of the bird nesting season.

"For the safety of everyone concerned – particularly those working on site, walkers, horse riders, their animals and the area’s native wildlife – I urge everyone to follow the guidelines and avoid the area during the hours of operation."

For more information and updates on the work, visit North Somerset’s Natural Environment Facebook page, NatureandClimateNorthSomerset.