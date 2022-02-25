Helicopter Museum's World at War event will return this year

The Helicopter Museum's world at war event will return to Weston this year. - Credit: Helicopter Museum

A popular military re-enactment and living history World at War weekend event will return to Weston in April.

The Helicopter Museum, near Haywood Village, will host its 10th anniversary show around Weston Airfield's restored control tower on April 2 to 3.

Living history camps and vintage military vehicles and aircraft will come to life with more than 100 re-enactors including a German military command centre and field hospital, a Vietnam village and various British and US military trucks.

Museum manager, Lee Mills, said: "This year we're promising our biggest ever event.

"We are coinciding our show with the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war, so have planned our biggest World at War Weekend ever.

"For the first time, we will also have a full size tank attending the show, performing displays and drive-pasts throughout the weekend."

The Royal Air Force Association will be the museum's chosen charity this year. Blesma, Royal British Legion and The Veterans Charity are also set to benefit.