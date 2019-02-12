PHOTOS: Weston’s most adorable World Book Day 2019 costumes

Some amazing pictures have been submitted for the Mercury's World Book Day gallery. Archant

Youngsters across Weston have been dressing up as their favourite fictional characters today (Thursday) to celebrate World Book Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

The annual celebration of children’s literature has grown hugely popular in recent years, with the vast majority of students attending school in fancy dress.

The Mercury asked parents to send in pictures of their youngsters in their costumes, and we have collated the best for our online gallery.

More pictures will be added throughout the day so find the Mercury on Facebook and submit your photos.

You can also submit pictures via iWitness.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

A full round-up will be in the Mercury on March 14.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day. Youngsters across Weston have been celebrating World Book Day.