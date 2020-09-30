World-renowned artist creates 500th design in Brean

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:47 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 30 September 2020

Simon Beck's 500th sand art drawing on Brean Sands

Simon Beck's 500th sand art drawing on Brean Sands

A popular land artist gave himself a tough challenge by commemorating his 500th picture with a sand drawing on the beach at Brean.

Simon Beck's 501st sand art drawing on Brean SandsSimon Beck's 501st sand art drawing on Brean Sands

Simon Beck, aged 56, is best-known for his stunning geometric snow and sand designs.

For his 500th piece, he created a Sierpinski pyramid on the popular beach.

Simon said: “From the top of the down it looks better than I anticipated.

“I anticipated a lot of the public would walk over it. As you see, there are lots of footprints on it, but that has not done as much damage to the overall effect as I thought it would. Well, we live and learn.”

Simon returned to the beach on Sunday to create a second star-shaped design.

The artist was commissioned by a campaign group earlier this month to create pictures of characters from popular TV show Sanditon to appeal for a second series.

