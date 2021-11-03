News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Long-lost memorial honouring Weston soldiers found at car boot sale

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:51 PM November 3, 2021
World War memorial found in car boot sale

This plaque, believed to be from the First World War, was found in a car boot sale in North Somerset. - Credit: Tick Vincent

A Weston man has uncovered a lost plaque believed to belong to a now-demolished church honouring soldiers who had fallen during World War One.

Tick Vincent has collected historical military artefacts, particularly those with local history, for many years and spotted the plaque at a car boot sale in Cheddar.

He contacted the War Graves Commission which verified that the item most likely had belonged to Sunnyside Primitive Methodist Church, in Brighton Road, which closed in 1969 before being demolished and made into housing in 2008.

Mission to return ww1 plaque to living descendant.

Sunnyside Methodist Primitive Church. - Credit: John Crockford-Hawley

Tick said: "I knew what the item was but had no idea from which area it came.

"I contacted the War Graves Commission which traced it back to Sunnyside Primitive Methodist Chapel - I actually lived on the road behind the chapel for many years and remember the church well."

A spokesman for the commission confirmed to the Mercury that three names featured on the plaque could be traced back to the now-demolished church.

They also stated that names which can be distinguished from the plaque may have living relatives in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  2. 2 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
  3. 3 Icescape will not return to Weston this winter
  1. 4 Weston MP explains raw sewage vote
  2. 5 Students chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26
  3. 6 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
  4. 7 York Hotel hosts final part of historic fundraiser
  5. 8 Lions group to host Tree Of Light service
  6. 9 Weston AFC into next round of Southern League Cup after Slimbridge win
  7. 10 Finalists of art competition to go on display in Weston

They said: "War memorials are sometimes found in weird and wonderful places and it is always great when someone rescues one and seeks to return it to an appropriate location where descendants of those commemorated can access it to pay their respects. 

"If anyone has any ideas for a new home for the plaque, or concerns about any other war memorials please do not hesitate to contact the charity, War Memorials Trust."

Mr Vincent hopes to reunite the plaque with a living descendent or someone involved with the Sunnyside Chapel.

He added: "I feel like some things happen for a reason.

"We should all remember what these people did for us and if anyone recognises a family member on the plaque then they are welcome to contact me."

Long lost world war plaque picked up at boot sale

Mr Vincent would like to return the plaque to someone related to the names engraved on it. - Credit: Tick Vincent

The following names appear* to be on the plaque:

A. Mills, F. J. Hawkins, R. Weeks, F. Cross, F.E Dunstan, Edith Harris

J. Gould, A. Jounstan, S. Betts, E. L. Dossor, V. Galloe, E. Smart, W. E. Amesbury, R. E. Amesbury, P. Derbor,  G. Warner, A. Warner, A. Parsons, H. Parsons, H. Parsons, I. Thould, I. Tattersall, E. Bennet, B. Harris, W. H. Day, A. Jackson, E. C. Brookman, G. Bowdery, S. Ford, B. Bray, J. H. Cowie, L. Stuckey, S. Gallop, H. J. CLark, P. Amesbury, P. Wasner, W. G. Barnsby, B. J. Hills, Moore, W. Wright, Horsefield, Lucy Janer

*Names may not be 100 per cent correct.

If you recognise a name or have more information on the plaque, contact Tick Vincent on 07787 686067.

Heritage
Weston-super-Mare News
Cheddar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the drive-thru.

Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston gymnast creates history for team GB

Media

Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history

Carrington Walker

person
Weston pub could close due to construction works

North Somerset Council

Businesses trading slump due to construction works

Carrington Walker

person
The consultation will run until December.

Consultation planned for historic features in Weston town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon