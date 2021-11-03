Long-lost memorial honouring Weston soldiers found at car boot sale

This plaque, believed to be from the First World War, was found in a car boot sale in North Somerset. - Credit: Tick Vincent

A Weston man has uncovered a lost plaque believed to belong to a now-demolished church honouring soldiers who had fallen during World War One.

Tick Vincent has collected historical military artefacts, particularly those with local history, for many years and spotted the plaque at a car boot sale in Cheddar.

He contacted the War Graves Commission which verified that the item most likely had belonged to Sunnyside Primitive Methodist Church, in Brighton Road, which closed in 1969 before being demolished and made into housing in 2008.

Sunnyside Methodist Primitive Church. - Credit: John Crockford-Hawley

Tick said: "I knew what the item was but had no idea from which area it came.

"I contacted the War Graves Commission which traced it back to Sunnyside Primitive Methodist Chapel - I actually lived on the road behind the chapel for many years and remember the church well."

A spokesman for the commission confirmed to the Mercury that three names featured on the plaque could be traced back to the now-demolished church.

They also stated that names which can be distinguished from the plaque may have living relatives in the area.

They said: "War memorials are sometimes found in weird and wonderful places and it is always great when someone rescues one and seeks to return it to an appropriate location where descendants of those commemorated can access it to pay their respects.

"If anyone has any ideas for a new home for the plaque, or concerns about any other war memorials please do not hesitate to contact the charity, War Memorials Trust."

Mr Vincent hopes to reunite the plaque with a living descendent or someone involved with the Sunnyside Chapel.

He added: "I feel like some things happen for a reason.

"We should all remember what these people did for us and if anyone recognises a family member on the plaque then they are welcome to contact me."

Mr Vincent would like to return the plaque to someone related to the names engraved on it. - Credit: Tick Vincent

The following names appear* to be on the plaque:

A. Mills, F. J. Hawkins, R. Weeks, F. Cross, F.E Dunstan, Edith Harris

J. Gould, A. Jounstan, S. Betts, E. L. Dossor, V. Galloe, E. Smart, W. E. Amesbury, R. E. Amesbury, P. Derbor, G. Warner, A. Warner, A. Parsons, H. Parsons, H. Parsons, I. Thould, I. Tattersall, E. Bennet, B. Harris, W. H. Day, A. Jackson, E. C. Brookman, G. Bowdery, S. Ford, B. Bray, J. H. Cowie, L. Stuckey, S. Gallop, H. J. CLark, P. Amesbury, P. Wasner, W. G. Barnsby, B. J. Hills, Moore, W. Wright, Horsefield, Lucy Janer

*Names may not be 100 per cent correct.

If you recognise a name or have more information on the plaque, contact Tick Vincent on 07787 686067.