Poll

Dog bins emptied across Weston at last after several weeks of collection woes

Bins in Worle had been overflowing. Picture: Denise Hunt Archant

Dog bin collections across the area are finally set to improve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent-based contractor Bin-It Ltd has had its contract terminated by Weston Town Council after a troubling December resulted in no collections and overflowing bins.

Bleadon-based Greenways Grounds Maintenance was employed in January but has been ‘inconsistent’.

The company failed to do any collections at all last week.

Owner of the company, Steve Littlewood, apologised to the council and said he had been let down by an employee.

Weston Town Council is in charge of 54 dog bins overall across the Mercury patch, which cost around £4 each to empty.

MORE: Dog bins left overflowing after contractor ‘completely failed’.

The council arranged for North Somerset Council’s contractor to undertake a complete round of dog bins on Friday and confirmed all bins were emptied.

Council clerk Malcolm Nicholson said: “Waste disposal is highly regulated, and very few companies are able to provide this service, which requires a high level waste licence and a specific disposal permit for dog waste at a licensed facility, so contractors able to provide this service are few and far between.

“Unfortunately, our contractor – which has a good record providing services for other parish councils – has been inconsistent and was let down by an employee in half-term week, when the weather was good and many people were out and about.

“I can only apologise for the situation that resulted. Bins quickly became full and overflowing, and, understandably, people were upset.

“Our own contractor has confirmed two new staff have now been appointed and trained, and, as the bins had been done over the weekend, we have agreed they would start again today (Thursday).

“We expect there will be a good service from now on, but we urge dog owners to be responsible – if a dog bin is full, please take the waste to another dog or litter bin, or take it home and put it in their black wheelie bin.”

Worle Cllr Denise Hunt said: “I’ve been constantly complaining about this to the council and have been fobbed off by them after receiving many complaints.

“All the bins were overflowing in Worle. It has been blighted by a lack of collections, and two in particular in Hobbiton Way hadn’t been collected for 11 days, which is unacceptable.”