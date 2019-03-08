Kids enjoy Easter-themed messy church

Around 60 youngsters enjoyed Easter-themed workshops. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Youngsters learned about the story of Easter through interactive means at the weekend.

Worle Baptist Church, in Rawlins Avenue, hosted its second messy church event of the year on Saturday afternoon.

Children enjoyed Easter-themed workshops including nailing and decorating wood, making cards and learning about the bible story of Easter.

Messy church is a national scheme designed to make church more accessible to children of all ages, by offering creative activities.

Church centre co-ordinator Ali Cook said: “It was a really successful event.

“We had around 60 children throughout the day and they were able to enjoy plenty of craft activities dotted around the church.

“The good weather meant we could utilise our garden so we had interactive activities like moving the tomb away from the church entrance.

“The feedback we've received from parents has been positive so we hope to do another event this year.”