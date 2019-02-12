Advanced search

PICTURES: Messy church in Worle

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 February 2019

Children showed their creative sides while learning about the bible on Saturday.

Worle Baptist Church, in Rawlins Avenue, hosted its first messy church event of the year.

The family fun day saw arts and crafts stalls set up and experiments take place, before families sang songs and ate together.

Messy church is a national scheme designed to make church more accessible to children of all ages.

Church secretary Jo Hopkins said: “The aim is to create an attractive model of church and engage people with the bible.

“We had 63 people turn up in total and we talked about the story of Gideon, parents and their children learnt about the character through various messy activities.

“We blessed the whole community of Worle and the surrounding areas.”

The next messy church event is on April 20 at 3.30pm.

