Advanced search

Cancer support group still supporting members during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 August 2020

FUCHSIA group member Julie Crowther. Picture: Alex Crowther

FUCHSIA group member Julie Crowther. Picture: Alex Crowther

Archant

A Worle-based cancer support group has been continuing through coronavirus with phone calls to support its members.

FUCHSIA is providing support through phone calls. Picture: Alex CrowtherFUCHSIA is providing support through phone calls. Picture: Alex Crowther

FUCHSIA meets in the Nightjar pub, in Redwing Drive, and supports dozens of people with teas and coffees, support and encouragement.

The charity is still available to support people during these times, even when face-to-face meetings are not possible.

Julie Crowther, who helps run the group, said: “It’s a real shame we have had to temporarily suspend our coffee mornings but it’s important to me that I keep in contact with all my FUCHSIA members.

“We can’t wait to all be reunited hopefully in the near future so we can celebrate our 10-year anniversary and continue with our fantastic, relaxed cancer support group.”

To receive support, contact Julie on 07896 699627 or email at hello@fuchsia.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shop staff ‘terrified’ to work due to street drinkers

Staff at John's Shop say they are scared to come to work due to problems with street drinkers and shoplifters.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shop staff ‘terrified’ to work due to street drinkers

Staff at John's Shop say they are scared to come to work due to problems with street drinkers and shoplifters.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Town village green application rejected on land earmarked for second school site

An artists impression of the second site at Brookfield Walk. Picture: Rio Architects

‘Exciting times’ for Weston claims assistant boss Laird

Weston's visit to Clevedon Town in 2019 ended in a tight 1-1 tussle. Picture: Mark Atherton

AFC Totton friendly ‘exactly type of test’ Weston boss Bartlett wanted for players

Nick McCootie on the ball for Weston as they took on AFC Totton at The Optima Stadium. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Dodge ‘very excited’ to work with Mark ‘Mo’ Prior after signing manager’s contract

Dean Dodge's triumph over Sean Davis made it nine wins from his 10 fights to remain unbeaten. Picture: Matt Lofthouse.

Cancer support group still supporting members during coronavirus

FUCHSIA group member Julie Crowther. Picture: Alex Crowther