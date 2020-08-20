Cancer support group still supporting members during coronavirus

A Worle-based cancer support group has been continuing through coronavirus with phone calls to support its members.

FUCHSIA is providing support through phone calls. Picture: Alex Crowther FUCHSIA is providing support through phone calls. Picture: Alex Crowther

FUCHSIA meets in the Nightjar pub, in Redwing Drive, and supports dozens of people with teas and coffees, support and encouragement.

The charity is still available to support people during these times, even when face-to-face meetings are not possible.

Julie Crowther, who helps run the group, said: “It’s a real shame we have had to temporarily suspend our coffee mornings but it’s important to me that I keep in contact with all my FUCHSIA members.

“We can’t wait to all be reunited hopefully in the near future so we can celebrate our 10-year anniversary and continue with our fantastic, relaxed cancer support group.”

To receive support, contact Julie on 07896 699627 or email at hello@fuchsia.org.uk