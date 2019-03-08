Worle care home receives overall 'good' rating from CQC

Mike Keig, Laetitia Hannan, Connie White, Vicky Lodge and Nikki Lawton of Home Instead. Picture: Home Instead Archant

A Worle care home has been awarded an overall 'good' rating.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also gave Home Instead an 'outstanding' score in its caring provision.

The home, in High Street, was also awarded a place in Home Care's top-20 home care providers South West England list for 2019.

The awards highlight the most recommended providers in each region of the UK and are based on the review score of service users.

Managing director, Mike Keig, said: "We are so pleased with our latest CQC rating as it shows we can maintain high standards of care.

"Outstanding ratings are very rarely handed out, so we are really happy to have earned one.

"I want to thank the team who work so hard to provide the highest quality of care possible.

"We are also delighted to have made it into the top 20 home care providers in the South West list for another year."