Advanced search

Latest The New European

Worle care home receives overall 'good' rating from CQC

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 October 2019

Mike Keig, Laetitia Hannan, Connie White, Vicky Lodge and Nikki Lawton of Home Instead. Picture: Home Instead

Mike Keig, Laetitia Hannan, Connie White, Vicky Lodge and Nikki Lawton of Home Instead. Picture: Home Instead

Archant

A Worle care home has been awarded an overall 'good' rating.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also gave Home Instead an 'outstanding' score in its caring provision.

The home, in High Street, was also awarded a place in Home Care's top-20 home care providers South West England list for 2019.

The awards highlight the most recommended providers in each region of the UK and are based on the review score of service users.

Managing director, Mike Keig, said: "We are so pleased with our latest CQC rating as it shows we can maintain high standards of care.

"Outstanding ratings are very rarely handed out, so we are really happy to have earned one.

"I want to thank the team who work so hard to provide the highest quality of care possible.

"We are also delighted to have made it into the top 20 home care providers in the South West list for another year."

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In-form Weston impress once again with win at Ivybridge to keep hold on second place

Inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room

Weston cricketers celebrate in style with club’s annual end of season awards dinner

Weston Cricket Club Award Winners 2019

Weston Judo Club trio toast medal successes at annual Commonwealth competition

William Bush, Baz Jones and Ethan Nairne with their Medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Worle well beaten by leaders Shirehampton

Worle FC V Shirehampton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tennis: Cheddar members serve up annual match

Cheddar Tenis Club hosted their 62nd Older vs Younger match in memory of Gordon Hill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists