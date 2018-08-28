Worle park set for new equipment next year

Replacement play equipment at a Worle park will finally be installed next year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Batch play area in Bishop Avenue had its roundabout set on fire by vandals, its swing set removed due to damage and a bin stolen.

Weston Town Council is responsible for providing equipment for its play area and Cllr Catherine Gibbons proposed a motion at a tourism and leisure meeting on Monday for the authority to replace the damaged and stolen items.

She also called for an effective planned maintenance programme to be put in place, which was unanimously supported.

Councillors agreed to install new facilities in 2019, subject to overspend, as the committee is not in budget.

Speaking at the meeting, chairman Peter Crew said: “This has been an on-going problem for too long, I want to get it sorted soon.”

Cllr Marc Aplin added: “Getting play equipment will make people feel better about the place.”