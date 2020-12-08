Published: 7:00 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 9:40 AM December 8, 2020

St Mark's Church needs to raise £50,000 to repair its roof. - Credit: Grace Rubery

A Worle church faces ‘catastrophic roof failure’ if it fails to raise £50,000 to fund repair works.

St. Mark’s Church was built 40 years ago and at the time the design was modern and took pride of place in Queensway.

Unfortunately, the design of the roof led to many problems; the tiles used were unsuitable and over the years only the underfelt has kept water out.

This has now deteriorated and frequent leaks are occurring throughout the building.

When it rains, the carpets and walls are being damaged and the water is getting into the electricity supply.

The roof needs to be completely replaced at a cost of £50,000.

A generous donation of £17,000 has been received, but the church is struggling to raise the rest of the cost.

The church is not eligible for grants or Lottery money as they are aimed at Covid-19 recovery projects or ancient buildings.

A fundraising page has been set up to cover the replacement roof cost.

Grace Rubery, who set up the page, told the Mercury: “It is vitally important that this building is saved as not only do people gather there to worship but it also serves as a hub for the surrounding community.

“When it rains, as it has been regularly recently, it leaks all around the place, so we have to get the whole roof replaced, including the beams that hold it up.

“A very successful community café is run on Tuesday afternoons, St. Mark’s is also host to Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and the Trefoil Guild, Slimming World and U3A Groups and an open mic night has been held once a month.

“It is also available for parties, performances and meetings, St. Mark’s Pre-School also uses the building on a daily basis catering for more than 75 children, some with special needs.

“If the roof fails, the building will be uninhabitable and many will have to seek other premises.”

In the new year, the parish of Worle will be reorganised and it is planned for St. Mark’s to become its own parish and outreach into the community.

To donate money to the project, visit the parish office, in St Marks Road, or log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grace-rubery