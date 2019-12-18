Advanced search

Festive shopping enjoyed in Worle High Street

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 December 2019

Stall holders at Worle Community Centre's Christmas fair. Picture: Worle Community Centre



A town centre's High Street opened late to encourage festive shopping.



Shoppers browsed a number of stores in Worle High Street on December 6, while the community centre, in Lawrence Road, hosted its Christmas fair.

Youngsters could get their face painted and have glitter tattoos, while rock painting, tombola and a lucky dip also took place.

Stores also opened late at night to promote independent businesses in the town.

The event was in place of the traditional High Street Christmas fair.



The Skidmore family, which organises that event, aims to host a summer event next year instead.

Worle Florists showcased its new gift range as well as plants and flowers, and Zara Emily, above the florists, hosted an open studio event with free refreshments.

A community centre spokesman said: "Thank you to all those who attended and to our fabulous stallholders who helped to make the evening a huge success."







