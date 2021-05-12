Families flock to view academy as it hosts open day
- Credit: Shane Dean
Dozens of families viewed Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) at its latest open day.
The academy hosted its latest ‘into the light’ event for families to tour its facilities.
Students joined principal Jacqui Scott, leaders and teachers to show prospective students, parents and carers WCSA’s campus facilities.
This includes the £400,000 auditorium, performing arts stage, state-of-the-art toilets, sports hall improvements and spacious sporting areas.
Students also got the chance to enjoy the food and refreshments on offer at their restaurant.
Ms Scott said: “It was brilliant to see so many families at our latest into the light event.
"We have a high-achieving and caring ethos, aiming to challenge and support to encourage the full potential of every single student.
“With the latest big improvements to our campus, these are very exciting days for our academy and community.”