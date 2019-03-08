Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Worle Community School students prom night

PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 03 July 2019

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Archant

Worle youngsters celebrated their last days of school in style.

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Year 11 students of Worle Community School danced the night away at their prom event, held at  Rookery Manor on Friday evening.

Students had their goodbye assembly at the school, in Redwing Drive, the day before.

Youngsters travelled from the school to the Edingworth venue in limousines and sports cars.

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

They completed their GCSE exams last month and will receive their results on August 22.

Headteacher Jacqui Scott was pleased with how the night went.

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

She said: "An excellent evening was had by all.

"It was fantastic to see all the students enjoying their big night.

"The Rookery Manor staff did us proud with an excellent buffet and superb hospitality and the students looked spectacular."

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Worle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam NealWorle Community School prom 2019. Picture: Sam Neal

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back podiums for Weston’s Burns leave fellow drivers feeling heat of battle

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

Weston hospital’s frailty service scoops award

Weston Area Health NHS Trust's Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service has been presented with a regional award.

PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Developers say 105,000 homes for West of England is not enough

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists