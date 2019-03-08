PICTURES: Worle Community School students prom night
PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 03 July 2019
Archant
Worle youngsters celebrated their last days of school in style.
Year 11 students of Worle Community School danced the night away at their prom event, held at Rookery Manor on Friday evening.
Students had their goodbye assembly at the school, in Redwing Drive, the day before.
Youngsters travelled from the school to the Edingworth venue in limousines and sports cars.
They completed their GCSE exams last month and will receive their results on August 22.
Headteacher Jacqui Scott was pleased with how the night went.
She said: "An excellent evening was had by all.
"It was fantastic to see all the students enjoying their big night.
"The Rookery Manor staff did us proud with an excellent buffet and superb hospitality and the students looked spectacular."