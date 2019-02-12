Student shaves head to raise money for Weston Hospicecare

Toby who raised £155 for Weston Hospicecare by shaving his head. Archant

A ‘brave’ student £155 for Weston Hospicecare by shaving off his hair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Worle Community School is part of the Priory Learning Trust which chose Weston Hospicecare as its charity for the year and head boy Toby Lythgoe braved the shave for the cause.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “WCSA is proud to be support our hospice in its charity fundraising this year as it is such a worthy cause.

“Every year our students come up with inventive ways to raise money for school charity of the year.

“Toby was brave to shave his head, particularly during the winter months.”

Hospice events manager Simon Angear said: “We are all very grateful to Toby for his fundraising efforts and to the Priory Learning Trust for recognising the hospice as their charity of the year.

“The hospice relies on the support from the community it serves in order to support the free expert care it offers to those with life-limiting conditions.”