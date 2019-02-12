Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Student shaves head to raise money for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 13:04 27 February 2019

Toby who raised £155 for Weston Hospicecare by shaving his head.

Toby who raised £155 for Weston Hospicecare by shaving his head.

Archant

A ‘brave’ student £155 for Weston Hospicecare by shaving off his hair.

Worle Community School is part of the Priory Learning Trust which chose Weston Hospicecare as its charity for the year and head boy Toby Lythgoe braved the shave for the cause.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “WCSA is proud to be support our hospice in its charity fundraising this year as it is such a worthy cause.

“Every year our students come up with inventive ways to raise money for school charity of the year.

“Toby was brave to shave his head, particularly during the winter months.”

Hospice events manager Simon Angear said: “We are all very grateful to Toby for his fundraising efforts and to the Priory Learning Trust for recognising the hospice as their charity of the year.

“The hospice relies on the support from the community it serves in order to support the free expert care it offers to those with life-limiting conditions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill B in seventh heaven after latest triumph takes promotion push to the wire

Uphill under-12s and under-16s took on Clevedon recently

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Sedgemoor budget includes council tax shake-up

There have been reports of a council tax scam in Sedgemoor.

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists