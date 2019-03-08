Uncle's year of fundraising for niece with cystic fibrosis

A dad from Worle has raised thousands of pounds through a year of fundraising events in aid of a charity which supports his niece.

Rob Main, aged 42, wanted to raise £500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust after his niece Maddison was diagnosed with the condition.

With six weeks to go and a few challenges still to complete, he has raised more than £3,000.

Rob has tackled the 20-mile Mendip Challenge, the Barry Island 10k, the Cardiff Bay Run and given up alcohol.

His 10-year-old daughter Hollie has joined him on a number of events and family members also ran with him in the Cardiff Half Marathon.

His sister-in-law Lisa Baxter said: "Rob dyed his hair bright yellow to raise more money and our friend Vickie held a fundraiser where she baked over 100 cupcakes for sale and held a raffle which was a great success."

To sponsor Rob, log on to tinyurl.com/y5r77bdf