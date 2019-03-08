Advanced search

Uncle's year of fundraising for niece with cystic fibrosis

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 November 2019

Rob is completing a year of fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Rob is completing a year of fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Archant

A dad from Worle has raised thousands of pounds through a year of fundraising events in aid of a charity which supports his niece.

Rob with his daughter Hollie who has joined him on some challenges.Rob with his daughter Hollie who has joined him on some challenges.

Rob Main, aged 42, wanted to raise £500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust after his niece Maddison was diagnosed with the condition.

With six weeks to go and a few challenges still to complete, he has raised more than £3,000.

Rob has tackled the 20-mile Mendip Challenge, the Barry Island 10k, the Cardiff Bay Run and given up alcohol.

His 10-year-old daughter Hollie has joined him on a number of events and family members also ran with him in the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Rob dyed his hair yellow to support the charity.Rob dyed his hair yellow to support the charity.

His sister-in-law Lisa Baxter said: "Rob dyed his hair bright yellow to raise more money and our friend Vickie held a fundraiser where she baked over 100 cupcakes for sale and held a raffle which was a great success."

To sponsor Rob, log on to tinyurl.com/y5r77bdf

