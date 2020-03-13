Worle dance group to compete in European and world championships

BellaTrix Dance Company at the regional streetdance competition in Swindon. Picture: Bella Febry Archant

A Worle dance group will compete on the European and world stage.

BellaTrix Dance Company attended a United Dance Organisation regional streetdance competition in Swindon and came home with fantastic results.

Both its teams which attended, ElecTrix and Bforce, qualified for the European championships in Germany and the world championships in Blackpool later this year.

Bella Febry formed the academy two years ago, training dancers from ages five to 29.

She said: 'This is an amazing achievement for us, and all our dancers are from Weston.

'We feel very proud to have achieved what we have so far this season, as we are a relatively new team, so, to have qualified for such a large event is something very special to us.

'We are very happy and hope this is only the start of our journey in high-level competitive dancing.'