Worle dance group aims to become recognised on world stage

BellaTrix Dance Company was formed in 2017. Picture: Hannah Febry Archant

A Worle woman is hoping to get the town recognised on the global stage.

Bella Febry formed hip hop dance academy, BellaTrix Dance Company, two years ago, training dancers from ages five to 29.

Bella's aim is to make BellaTrix a worlds programme, which means it is good enough to win a bid to compete at the world championships in its own right.

She told the Mercury: "I have just finished my business diploma at Weston College and am now taking a gap year building my own business, doing what I love which is coaching dance.

"We have had an incredible season with my four competition teams and began our new season earlier this month with seven teams.

"Growing from five dancers two years ago to now 50 dancers is amazing and I am very proud of what we are achieving while representing Worle and showing what talented dancers we have here.

"My mini team and my youth team are both undefeated this year, winning first place at all their competitions."

The BellaTrix youth team, named Halo, were also crowned royal champions at the battle of the champions in Nottingham in June and are undefeated for two years.

In April, Bella's younger sister Jess competed at the World Championships in Florida for Team England junior hip hop, with England finishing fifth overall.

Overall, its junior and senior teams won all but one competition in which they competed in.

Bella added: "After our success this season, I know it is a realistic dream for me and my dancers to become a worlds programme and show that Weston and Worle has such talent capable of great things.

"Going to Florida was both a great experience and result for their first time competing in that division - Jess loved it.

"All our dancers are great friends as well as great dancers and I am in awe of their results.

"I am only 19 but I am passionate to challenge us all and give our local children these opportunities."

Bella also runs a beginner's hip hop class every Friday from 4.30pm-5.30pm in the @Worle dance studio, in New Bristol Road.

For those wanting to take part, email bella.febry5678@gmail.com