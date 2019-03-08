Advanced search

Worle dancer to compete in America

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 April 2019

Left to right: Rosanna, Jess and Bella Fenby. Picture: Hannah Fenby

A hip hop dancer from Worle has been selected to be part of England’s first competing junior team.

Jess Febry, aged 15, will travel to Disneyland Florida, in America, over Easter for the International Cheer Union World Championships.

It is the first time England have sent a junior hip hop team to compete at the tournament and Jess was picked after tough auditions to represent her country alongside 16 others and was also named as joint captain.

Jess is trained by her older sister Bella, aged 18, who began her own dance school last year called BellaTrix Dance Company which trains at @Worle in New Bristol Road.

BellaTrix has four teams and Jess dances in the junior and senior sides, while she is also a junior coach.

Proud mum Hannah said: “Having an activity like dance can really help and support children and teenagers through difficult times and improve their health.”

