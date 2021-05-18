PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
- Credit: Ian Phillips
A Worle father has captured stunning images of galaxies far away, all from his garden.
Ian Phillips took up astrophotography in the second lockdown when his son, William, wanted a telescope for his birthday.
So far he has managed to snap pictures of galaxies, nebulas and whirlpools.
Ian said he did not use specialist kit to create the images and said a decent tripod and a knowledge of image processing will enable people to try it out themselves.
He said: "It is something I have always been interested in for as long as I can remember.
"I had a telescope a few years ago but gave up, then my six-year-old son wanted one for his birthday so I bought one and started to get back into it. It has been a nice father and son activity during lockdown.
"I take 10 hours of photos to get ones image, William will tell me which constellation we have captured, which is really impressive.
"I've found it to be relaxing as it provides a break from all the negativity in the world."