PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

A Worle father has captured stunning images of galaxies far away, all from his garden.

This image of the Rosette nebula was produced using 124 five minute photos, stacked together to build up the photo. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian Phillips took up astrophotography in the second lockdown when his son, William, wanted a telescope for his birthday.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

So far he has managed to snap pictures of galaxies, nebulas and whirlpools.

The Eastern Veil nebula is the remnants of a supernova - an exploding star. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian said he did not use specialist kit to create the images and said a decent tripod and a knowledge of image processing will enable people to try it out themselves.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

He said: "It is something I have always been interested in for as long as I can remember.

"I had a telescope a few years ago but gave up, then my six-year-old son wanted one for his birthday so I bought one and started to get back into it. It has been a nice father and son activity during lockdown.

"I take 10 hours of photos to get ones image, William will tell me which constellation we have captured, which is really impressive.

"I've found it to be relaxing as it provides a break from all the negativity in the world."

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

The winding arms of the spiral galaxy M51 are long lanes of stars and gas laced with dust. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. Ian Phillips - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips