News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Ian and his son William.

Ian and his son William. - Credit: Ian Phillips

A Worle father has captured stunning images of galaxies far away, all from his garden.

This image of the Rosette nebula was produced using 124 five minute photos, stacked together to build up the photo.

This image of the Rosette nebula was produced using 124 five minute photos, stacked together to build up the photo. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian Phillips took up astrophotography in the second lockdown when his son, William, wanted a telescope for his birthday.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit:  Ian Phillips

So far he has managed to snap pictures of galaxies, nebulas and whirlpools.

The Eastern Veil nebula is the remnants of a supernova - an exploding star.

The Eastern Veil nebula is the remnants of a supernova - an exploding star. - Credit:  Ian Phillips

Ian said he did not use specialist kit to create the images and said a decent tripod and a knowledge of image processing will enable people to try it out themselves.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. 

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

He said: "It is something I have always been interested in for as long as I can remember.

"I had a telescope a few years ago but gave up, then my six-year-old son wanted one for his birthday so I bought one and started to get back into it. It has been a nice father and son activity during lockdown.

"I take 10 hours of photos to get ones image, William will tell me which constellation we have captured, which is really impressive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
  2. 2 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
  3. 3 May 17: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters
  1. 4 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 5 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
  3. 6 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
  4. 7 Newspapers often enjoyed grand town centre premises as befitted the self-important Fourth Estate.
  5. 8 Potter hails 'invaluable' Cheddar experience will help at Wells City
  6. 9 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  7. 10 Mini tornado does damage in Weston

"I've found it to be relaxing as it provides a break from all the negativity in the world."

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. 

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

The winding arms of the spiral galaxy M51 are long lanes of stars and gas laced with dust.

The winding arms of the spiral galaxy M51 are long lanes of stars and gas laced with dust. - Credit:  Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. Ian Phillips - Credit: Ian Phillips

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle.

Ian captured the images from his garden in Worle. - Credit: Ian Phillips

The Andromeda galaxy is our nearest galactic neighbour at 2.5 million light-years away

The Andromeda galaxy is our nearest galactic neighbour at 2.5 million light-years away. - Credit: Ian Phillips

Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Scott

Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of three-level house in Links Road, Uphill. White render, glass balcony on middle level room

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. 

Facebook

New mayor of Weston 'honoured' to serve town

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus