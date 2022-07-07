Worle fire: No injuries as blaze breaks out on High Street

An inferno broke out above a Chinese takeaway in Worle High Street. - Credit: Mike Cox

No people were injured after a fire broke out above a Chinese takeaway on Worle High Street last night (July 6).

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5pm to put the fire which was raging from a first-floor window.

An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson told the Mercury: "On arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of a two-storey building.

"Firefighters used two high pressure hose reels, a safety jet, two thermal imaging cameras, gas monitors, triple extension ladders and ventilation fans to extinguish the blaze.

"In total, six fire engines and 22 firefighters attended and worked together to extinguish the blaze. No persons were injured during the fire."

Firefighters arrived shortly before 5pm to tackle the blaze. - Credit: Mike Cox

Traffic was diverted as the crews, from Weston, Winscombe and Nailsea, battled against the flames during the evening.

The fire service returned to the address at 10.19pm for additional checks but found no further risks.