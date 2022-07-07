News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Worle fire: No injuries as blaze breaks out on High Street

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:27 AM July 7, 2022
Worle fire

An inferno broke out above a Chinese takeaway in Worle High Street. - Credit: Mike Cox

No people were injured after a fire broke out above a Chinese takeaway on Worle High Street last night (July 6).

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5pm to put the fire which was raging from a first-floor window.

An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson told the Mercury: "On arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of a two-storey building.

"Firefighters used two high pressure hose reels, a safety jet, two thermal imaging cameras, gas monitors, triple extension ladders and ventilation fans to extinguish the blaze.

"In total, six fire engines and 22 firefighters attended and worked together to extinguish the blaze. No persons were injured during the fire."

Worle High Street fire

Firefighters arrived shortly before 5pm to tackle the blaze. - Credit: Mike Cox

Traffic was diverted as the crews, from Weston, Winscombe and Nailsea, battled against the flames during the evening.

The fire service returned to the address at 10.19pm for additional checks but found no further risks.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service
Worle News

Don't Miss

Work on the pier-to-pier way has restarted after a delay. 

North Somerset Council

'Unavoidable' delays push back pier-to-pier cycle way between Weston and...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Michael Vowles has been jailed for 12 months

Man jailed over theft and fraud at Worle butchers

Paul Jones

person
The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police warn drivers ahead of M5 fuel protests

Paul Jones

person
John and Pat Bowditch was targeted during the night of the air show. 

Weston Air Festival

Thugs targeted elderly couple's motorhome as they slept during Weston...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon