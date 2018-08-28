Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

PICTURES: Worle High Street Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 December 2018

Father Christmas and friends at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas and friends at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit to celebrate businesses and producers in Worle.

Autobliss handing out so christmas cheer at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAutobliss handing out so christmas cheer at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The town’s High Street Christmas fair returned on Friday and people flocked to the food, drink and festive stalls.

Many businesses also opened their doors, including Muffins, Proper Job, Skidmores, Mayfair and Astills.

Santa at the Blue Fish Co. Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSanta at the Blue Fish Co. Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Around £1,200 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Worle Traders Association organised the event alongside Worle Lions Club and the Lamb Inn.

Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStudents from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Association chairman Mike Skidmore said: “Overall the turnout was excellent considering the weather was against us.

“We had more shops doing their own stalls this year which was a bonus.

Skidmores keeping it christmassy at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSkidmores keeping it christmassy at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“High streets are under a lot of pressure these days so we are trying to do our bit in Worle.

“I would like to thank Claire and Sandy at Swift Kitchens and Mandy and Steve at the Lamb Inn for all their help.”

Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWorle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The association’s next project will be a summer fair in July.

Tracey Gulacsi and friend at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTracey Gulacsi and friend at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proper Job charity fund raisers at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProper Job charity fund raisers at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at Astills looking festive at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStaff at Astills looking festive at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at Muffins in festive costume at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStaff at Muffins in festive costume at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mayfair staff handing out wine and mince pies at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMayfair staff handing out wine and mince pies at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More from Weston Mercury

Woman dies after being hit by van

Yesterday, 17:18 Henry Woodsford
Wick Road. Picture: Google

A woman has died today (Wednesday) after she was hit by a van.

Read more

Weston well beaten by Radstock in the league

Yesterday, 12:26 Bickell, Dave

Weston were well beaen by Radstock in the Somerset Super League Darts.

Read more

Review: Cinderella − Oh what a pantomime!

Yesterday, 17:13 Karen Richards
The chemistry between Gok and Brian is a winning formula.

It’s that time of year again – oh yes it is! – when flamboyant costumes, dazzling sets and cheesy comedy are the order of the day so, getting into the festive spirit last night (Tuesday), I ventured forth with my 10-year-old son into panto-land at The Bristol Hippodrome.

Read more

Elves, snowmen and reindeer spotted on Weston’s beach

Yesterday, 15:57 Bickell, Dave
Weston AC Christmas Cracker race.

Weston Athletic Club’s annual Christmas Cracker race took place on Weston beach with more than 2,000 runners taking part.

Read more

Weston runners do the Full Monty

Yesterday, 15:31 Bickell, Dave
Weston Athletic Club.

Weston Athletic Club runners took part in the Full Monty Cute, a hilly 10-mile course in South Somerset.

Read more

P.O.D. to play O2 Academy Bristol

Yesterday, 20:00 Jamie Medwell
P.O.D. Picture: KEVIN BALDES

American nu metal band P.O.D. will perform at the O2 Academy Bristol early next year.

Read more

Weston body builder climbs Snowdon for charity after cancer diagnosis

Yesterday, 19:00 Jamie Medwell
Keiran while undertaking the climb. Picture: Keiran Sage

A Weston body builder with stage two cancer raised £1,000 for charity by climbing Mount Snowdon.

Read more

Gallery PICTURES: Worle High Street Christmas fair

Yesterday, 15:58 Henry Woodsford
Father Christmas and friends at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit to celebrate businesses and producers in Worle.

Read more

Trophies handed out at Weston Golf Club ladies’ annual dinner

Yesterday, 15:13 Bickell, Dave
Weston Golf Club ladies.

Trophies were presented to Weston Golf Club ladies at their annual dinner.

Read more

Puxton Park receives Christmas tree donation to help with fundraising drive

Yesterday, 15:00 Jamie Medwell
The Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to Puxton Park's Festival Of Trees. Picture: Sub

Weston’s Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to an adventure park to raise money for charity.

Read more

Most Read News

Woman dies after being hit by van

Wick Road. Picture: Google

PICTURES: Weston Railway Station’s Sunnyside Road entrance reopens

The Sunnyside Road entrance has now reopened. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Priceless artwork from Weston’s Dismaland to be raffled off for £2

Dismaland artworks. Photo: Simon Angear

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston body builder climbs Snowdon for charity after cancer diagnosis

Keiran while undertaking the climb. Picture: Keiran Sage

Hundreds of runners compete in Christmas Cracker race

Westfield TT . Picture: Jeremy Long

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists