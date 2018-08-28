PICTURES: Worle High Street Christmas fair
PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 December 2018
Archant
Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit to celebrate businesses and producers in Worle.
The town’s High Street Christmas fair returned on Friday and people flocked to the food, drink and festive stalls.
Many businesses also opened their doors, including Muffins, Proper Job, Skidmores, Mayfair and Astills.
Around £1,200 was raised for Cancer Research UK.
Worle Traders Association organised the event alongside Worle Lions Club and the Lamb Inn.
Association chairman Mike Skidmore said: “Overall the turnout was excellent considering the weather was against us.
“We had more shops doing their own stalls this year which was a bonus.
“High streets are under a lot of pressure these days so we are trying to do our bit in Worle.
“I would like to thank Claire and Sandy at Swift Kitchens and Mandy and Steve at the Lamb Inn for all their help.”
The association’s next project will be a summer fair in July.