PICTURES: Worle High Street Christmas fair

Father Christmas and friends at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit to celebrate businesses and producers in Worle.

Autobliss handing out so christmas cheer at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Autobliss handing out so christmas cheer at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The town’s High Street Christmas fair returned on Friday and people flocked to the food, drink and festive stalls.

Many businesses also opened their doors, including Muffins, Proper Job, Skidmores, Mayfair and Astills.

Santa at the Blue Fish Co. Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Santa at the Blue Fish Co. Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Around £1,200 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Worle Traders Association organised the event alongside Worle Lions Club and the Lamb Inn.

Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Association chairman Mike Skidmore said: “Overall the turnout was excellent considering the weather was against us.

“We had more shops doing their own stalls this year which was a bonus.

Skidmores keeping it christmassy at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Skidmores keeping it christmassy at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“High streets are under a lot of pressure these days so we are trying to do our bit in Worle.

“I would like to thank Claire and Sandy at Swift Kitchens and Mandy and Steve at the Lamb Inn for all their help.”

Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The association’s next project will be a summer fair in July.

Tracey Gulacsi and friend at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tracey Gulacsi and friend at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proper Job charity fund raisers at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Proper Job charity fund raisers at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at Astills looking festive at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Staff at Astills looking festive at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at Muffins in festive costume at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Staff at Muffins in festive costume at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON