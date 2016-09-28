Late night Christmas shopping in Worle

Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Worle High Street will open late for an evening of festive shopping.

Stores will be open from 6-9pm tomorrow (Friday) to promote independent businesses in the town.

The community centre, in Lawrence Road, will host its Christmas fair, with craft stalls, face-painting, rock-painting and a children's lucky dip taking place.

Recently opened Healing Touch Holistic Therapies will be open to talk treatments, while Worle Florists have a new gift range as well as plants and flowers.

Above the florists, Zara Emily will have an open studio event with free cake, refreshments and two other businesses, Steinkeller Illustration and Connie Coeshott's Emporium, joining her to sell their work.

Skidmores Ltd will showcase its range of gifts, homeware and Christmas decorations, while WorleWind Band will perform in the Lamb Inn.

