Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 25 March 2020

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Worle’s Homebase store will remain open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential shops to shut on Monday, but hardware stores have been deemed as essential retailers.

A Homebase spokesman said: “While we will continue to provide products and services for people to ensure their homes are safe and comfortable, the safety of our team members, customers and local communities is our first priority at this challenging time.

“We have introduced a wide range of measures across all of our operations to support the safest possible working and shopping environment, and we continue to be in constant communication with our store teams and managers to ensure they have everything they need to follow the latest guidelines.

“We will continue to make any necessary changes to ensure our team, customers and communities remain safe and supported.”

