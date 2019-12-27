Jewellery items stolen from Worle home
PUBLISHED: 14:57 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 27 December 2019
A number of jewellery items have been stolen from a home.
Police are appealing for the public's help to find jewellery which was stolen between 1pm and 11.15pm on November 16 from the property in the Castle Batch area of Worle.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who has seen the jewellery or been offered it, to contact us.
"Additionally, we are appealing to second-hand shops and jewellers to be vigilant and contact us if they are offered any of the items.
"Anyone able to help is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5219265792."