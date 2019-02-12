Proposed footbridge where teenager died was never built

Corondale level crossing near Weston Milton train station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Plans to build a footbridge over the track where Evie Wright was struck by a train had been in the pipeline for almost 20 years.

Avon Coroner’s Court was told last week the path was proposed as part of the Locking Castle Development Plan.

There was a requirement for the developer, Persimmon Homes, to build a bridge at the Corondale level crossing, but due to legal wrangles this never happened, despite the plan being approved in 2000.

A change of ownership in part of the land on the northern side of the track and the privatisation of British Rail halted plans.

North Somerset Council said it took legal advice and looked at installing an underpass, which was deemed unsuitable.

A council spokesman said: “Our sympathies and thoughts remain with the family.

“If the coroner writes to us we will consider carefully what she says.”