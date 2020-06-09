Level crossings to be improved before September

The Movement group leader Jakub Trybull at the Corondale level crossing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Improved safety measures will be installed at two level crossings thanks to a campaign group’s efforts.

Corondale level crossing near Weston Milton train station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Corondale level crossing near Weston Milton train station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Movement student group called for changes to both Corondale Road and Finch Close crossings, near Weston Milton railway station, after their friend Evie Wright died aged 15 at the Corondale crossing in March 2018.

Her inquest last year revealed plans to build a footbridge over the track where she was struck by a train, which had been in the pipeline for almost 20 years.

A meeting was held on May 20, at the level crossings involving The Movement, Network Rail, North Somerset Council, and Persimmon to discuss and plan the short-term response to the crossings. A plan was put in place to replace and renew the crossings with safer ones as a temporary measure until the footbridge is built.

The Corondale crossing will see a number of changes including widening its entrance, cutting back overgrown vegetation, installing better signs and moving the crossing gates closer to the tracks to reduce crossing time.

The total time for each crossing to be fully replaced and ready to use by the public will be around one week.

The crossings are planned to be replaced before September in time for the start of the academic year.

A spokesman for The Movement said: “The outcomes do speak for themselves, and represent how determined all organisations involved are in getting these responses put in place to reduce the risk.

“Despite the circumstances we find ourselves in, during this pandemic, it is a testament to how we as a community value this issue, and how important it is for us to put measures in place as soon as we feasibly can.

“We are so happy about the outcomes of this meeting, and are positive that the quick nature in how this has been resolved will be mirrored in the long-term plan for the footbridge.”

Network Rail estimates the cost of a footbridge, which is planned to be implemented in 2024, will be £4.4million.

A spokesman for Network Rail added: “We met on site and agreed that we would tidy Finch Close level crossing, deliver a full renewal of Corondale level crossing by the end of the year and continue to bid to Government for a bridge replacement.”