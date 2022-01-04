News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Christmas lights display wins national competition

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:13 AM January 4, 2022
John Burge Christmas display Worle

John Burge's festive display in Spencer Drive, Worle. - Credit: Cathy Rogers

A Christmas lights display in Worle - which raised money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) - scooped top prize in a national competition.

Each year, Jonathan Burge turns his house in Spencer Drive into a festive feast of lights and decorations - including a pretend toy shop.

He raises money through donations for the CHSW hospice Charlton Farm, in Wraxall.

Now, he has received recognition of his own, scooping first place in the small outdoor display category of the national Illumination Street awards.

It is the second time he has won first prize, taking home £1,000 in garden centre vouchers for his efforts.

Judges said: "Jonathan wowed the judges for the second year in a row with the complete remodel of his semi-detached home into on ‘Olde Toy Shoppe’ by adding an artificial wall to the front of the building. 
"The front of the shop has window displays full of old-fashioned toys, many of them animated, adding movement to the display.

"Through the windows there are also elves moving up and down ladders, a breathing cat sat in front of a cosy fire, a spinning gremlin, moving robot, and rotating dolls. 

"The trees and lantern outside the shop are covered from top to bottom with tiny glistening lights, each in a different colour. There are blues, purples, pinks and reds, all shimmering on a dark evening. 
"This year, Jonathon dedicated his display to his mum (Dianne), who sadly passed away last April and wanted to raise money for the hospice Charlton Farm in Wraxall."

Most Read

  1. 1 Refill 'just one bottle' environmental campaign launched
  2. 2 NHS consultant named in New Year's Honours list
  3. 3 New Avon and Somerset Police horse officially named
  1. 4 Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff
  2. 5 CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe
  3. 6 Recycle your real tree - and help good causes
  4. 7 Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route
  5. 8 Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries
  6. 9 Family's emotional tribute to man killed in Somerset crash
  7. 10 Rope hanging from Christmas lights prompts emergency response
Weston-super-Mare News
Wraxall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person
A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council

Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications

Paul Jones

person
Woodspring Priory

Heritage

Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sadie Sjogren

Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!

Paul Jones

person