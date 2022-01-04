Christmas lights display wins national competition

A Christmas lights display in Worle - which raised money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) - scooped top prize in a national competition.

Each year, Jonathan Burge turns his house in Spencer Drive into a festive feast of lights and decorations - including a pretend toy shop.

He raises money through donations for the CHSW hospice Charlton Farm, in Wraxall.

Now, he has received recognition of his own, scooping first place in the small outdoor display category of the national Illumination Street awards.

It is the second time he has won first prize, taking home £1,000 in garden centre vouchers for his efforts.

Judges said: "Jonathan wowed the judges for the second year in a row with the complete remodel of his semi-detached home into on ‘Olde Toy Shoppe’ by adding an artificial wall to the front of the building.

"The front of the shop has window displays full of old-fashioned toys, many of them animated, adding movement to the display.

"Through the windows there are also elves moving up and down ladders, a breathing cat sat in front of a cosy fire, a spinning gremlin, moving robot, and rotating dolls.

"The trees and lantern outside the shop are covered from top to bottom with tiny glistening lights, each in a different colour. There are blues, purples, pinks and reds, all shimmering on a dark evening.

"This year, Jonathon dedicated his display to his mum (Dianne), who sadly passed away last April and wanted to raise money for the hospice Charlton Farm in Wraxall."