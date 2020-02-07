Advanced search

Volunteers clean up areas of Worle

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 February 2020

Volunteer litter pickers at work around the Campus at Locking Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Bags of rubbish were cleared as a group of hardy volunteers cleaned up a village.

More than 25 bags of litter were collected from around Worle on Sunday morning.

Mary Spinks has organised litter-picks around the area for more than 12 months after becoming frustrated at the amount of litter in Worle, Mead Vale and Locking Castle.

The picks are part of North Somerset Council's adopt a street volunteers, who help keep their communities and environments free from litter.

Volunteers choose the street they would like to adopt and are provided with the litter picking equipment and safety information needed.

The group will next meet at Locking Castle on Sunday, with a litter-pick taking place around The Campus, in Highlands Lane, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

To get involved, search Mary and Jo's Litter Picks on Facebook.

