Charity worker named honorary elder of Kenyan village

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 January 2020

Brian Humphreys has been made an honorary elder of the village of Ulumbi.

Archant

A Worle man has been honoured in Kenya in recognition of his dedicated charity work for the country.

Brian Humphreys, chairman of Kenya Hope Charity, has been made an honorary elder of the village of Ulumbi by representatives of the Kenyan government.

Brian has worked for 12 years with widows and orphans who are suffering from poverty.

The charity focuses on education as a way of overcoming poverty and has implemented a sponsorship programme similar to larger charities but with much lower costs.

Brian said: "It is £15 a month to sponsor a nursery or primary school orphan or £20 a month for a secondary school orphan.

"The Kenyan government really appreciate the great support from Weston and Worle and we have sponsored 44 children so far."

To join next year's mission to Kenya, please contact Brian on 07879 847657 or email brianandirene@sky.com

