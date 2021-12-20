Stunning Christmas lights will raise money for special school

Rich Palmer with his neighbour Ethan-James Moss, who attends Ravenswood School. - Credit: Archant

A Worle man has spent three weeks decorating his garden with stunning Christmas lights to raise money for a school.

Rich Palmer has adorned his home in St Marks Road with thousands of bulbs to raise funds for Ravenswood School, in Nailsea.

The money raised will be used to create a sensory play area.

Rich said: "I have chosen this charity as I know the difference this school has made to some of our most vulnerable children locally.

"The children and staff have not had the greatest start to the new school year as it was flooded, which resulted in it being closed for a few weeks.

"Appropriate sensory stimulation increases children's concentration and focus, helping them to self-occupy. It can also develop muscle tone and is inclusive because there are no right or wrong ways of playing.

"Thanks everyone for their support, it will really make a difference."

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lights4ravenswood