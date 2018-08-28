Advanced search

‘Amazing £500 Christmas present’ for Five Gold Rings winner

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 December 2018

Five Gold Rings winner Michelle MacDonald won a £500 voucher for Walker & Ling. Picture: Martin Slade

A Worle mum feels her ‘year has changed’ after walking home with the last prize in the Mercury’s Christmas giveaway.

Michelle MacDonald, of Austin Drive, was the final lucky winner of the Five Gold Rings competition on December 20, winning a £500 voucher for High Street fashion retailer Walker & Ling.

The competition was run in conjunction with Weston Business Improvement District (BID) over the four late-night shopping events in the build-up to Christmas, with a quartet of £500 prizes given away.

Michelle, who was shopping with her husband Ron and daughter Emma when she received the phone call, said winning was an ‘absolutely amazing surprise’.

She said: “My son is at sea cadets so we were out doing the last few bits of shopping before Christmas. We saw the stand and entered the competition, never thinking we would win.

“We got a phone call and it’s changed our year, just in time for Christmas. It’s an amazing Christmas present and it’s going to make a world of difference.

“It means the kids and extended family can have some extra bits and pieces, which is fabulous.”

The competition was orchestrated by the BID in hope of boosting footfall in Weston town centre, with four £500 vouchers up for grabs over the festive period.

Sam Walker, owner of Walker & Ling, is ‘delighted’ for Michelle and believes the competition made a positive impact at the late-night shopping events.

He said: “The competition is a very good idea, and anything we can do to generate some energy into late-night shopping is a good thing. It’s certainly worthwhile for us, and it was good for us to support the efforts of the BID and the Mercury.

“The prize went to a lovely local family just before Christmas, so hopefully it helps them out and they can get some extra gifts.”

Mercury editor Tom Wright shared his congratulations with the four winners, and believes Five Gold Rings once again attracted more shoppers to the town centre.

He said: “It was great to have our highest number of entries on the final night. I’m glad we were able to put so many smiles on faces this year.”

