Nursery purchased and saved from closure
- Credit: Archant
A Worle nursery has been saved from closure.
Ocean Adventurers has acquired Executive Tots Day Nursery in Worle.
Tom Filer, Ocean Adventurers managing director, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Executive Tots into our group.
"We learnt of the impending closure of the nursery in Worle and have acted quickly to stop the loss of a vital community asset.
"We are pleased that the initial response today has been overwhelmingly positive from staff, who are all staying on with us, and from parents."
The acquisition has saved seven jobs from being axed and has also meant that 40 children can continue to enjoy the setting, which originally opened its doors last January.
Executive Tots is a day nursery for children from six weeks to five years old.
Most Read
- 1 'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier
- 2 Refurbished Weston tennis courts open
- 3 Missing man’s family informed as body found
- 4 Town council to raise awareness of hidden disabilities
- 5 Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands
- 6 Call for residents to complete Census 2021
- 7 Thatchers Cider donates apple trees to village community
- 8 Covid - A Year On: Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston enjoy a packed programme of events
- 9 Covid – A Year On: Fitness teacher learns to walk again in recovery journey
Plans are already underway to redevelop the outside space for the children and to bring in more use of technology to keep parents updated in real time about their child’s day.
All children attending the setting for two days or more a week will now also get unlimited access to the Ocean Adventurers indoor play in Cheddar through the annual pass scheme.