Nursery purchased and saved from closure

Published: 6:11 AM March 30, 2021

New nursery Executive Tots Day Nursery is conducting open days before its January opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A Worle nursery has been saved from closure.

Ocean Adventurers has acquired Executive Tots Day Nursery in Worle.

Tom Filer, Ocean Adventurers managing director, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Executive Tots into our group.

"We learnt of the impending closure of the nursery in Worle and have acted quickly to stop the loss of a vital community asset.

"We are pleased that the initial response today has been overwhelmingly positive from staff, who are all staying on with us, and from parents."

The acquisition has saved seven jobs from being axed and has also meant that 40 children can continue to enjoy the setting, which originally opened its doors last January.

Executive Tots is a day nursery for children from six weeks to five years old.

Plans are already underway to redevelop the outside space for the children and to bring in more use of technology to keep parents updated in real time about their child’s day.

All children attending the setting for two days or more a week will now also get unlimited access to the Ocean Adventurers indoor play in Cheddar through the annual pass scheme.