Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Severe structural damage' to nursery after struck by lightning

PUBLISHED: 10:58 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 08 June 2019

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

Josh Hodder

A village nursery was struck by lightning in yesterday's (Friday's) storm.

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh HodderEmergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

One person was taken to hospital after Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue in Worle, was hit by lightning at around 6pm last night.

Three fire crews from Weston-super-Mare Fire Station were called at 6.09pm after reports of debris in the road following the incident.

A fire spokesman said: "There was severe structural damage to the building and fire service crews removed loose debris from the roof using the turntable ladder.

"One person was taken to hospital by ambulance and another was treated at the scene."

Most Read

Weston man who tried to teach ‘girl’ to masturbate caught by police sting

North Somerset Courthouse.

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

Bristol Crown Court.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boy assaulted in Weston Village

Police were called out to reports of a road traffic collision and a public order offence.

Most Read

Weston man who tried to teach ‘girl’ to masturbate caught by police sting

North Somerset Courthouse.

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

Bristol Crown Court.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boy assaulted in Weston Village

Police were called out to reports of a road traffic collision and a public order offence.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rise in number of people admitted to hospital for obesity

There has been a rise in the number of patients suffering from obesity related conditions in hospital.

Win tickets to The Elephant Man’s tale

Mr Merrick, The Elephant Man

‘Severe structural damage’ to nursery after struck by lightning

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

IN PICTURES: High Street floods in heavy rain storm

Worle High Street was flooded in last night's storm. Picture: Timmay Curtis

Wildlife will flourish in Bleadon for national competition

Members of Bleadon In Bloom who have entered the Britain In Bloom competition this year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists