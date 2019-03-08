'Severe structural damage' to nursery after struck by lightning

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder Josh Hodder

A village nursery was struck by lightning in yesterday's (Friday's) storm.

One person was taken to hospital after Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue in Worle, was hit by lightning at around 6pm last night.

Three fire crews from Weston-super-Mare Fire Station were called at 6.09pm after reports of debris in the road following the incident.

A fire spokesman said: "There was severe structural damage to the building and fire service crews removed loose debris from the roof using the turntable ladder.

"One person was taken to hospital by ambulance and another was treated at the scene."